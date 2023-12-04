 

SUV Travels Off Route 68, Slams into Large Rock; Passenger Injured

Monday, December 4, 2023 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Ambulance aa (1)MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – According to Clarion-based State Police, an SUV traveled off State Route 68 and crashed into a large rock last Tuesday morning.

This accident happened on Tuesday, November 28, around 9:52 a.m., on State Route 68, in Monroe Township, Clarion County, involving 64-year-old Jeffrey A. Rankin, of Rimersburg, according to PSP Clarion.

Police say Rankin was traveling around a left curve in the roadway, drove off the road in his 2007 Toyota Highlander SUV, and impacted a large rock. The vehicle came to rest on the rock.

Rankin was not injured.

His passenger, 85-year-old Connie L. Rankin, of Rimersburg, suffered suspected minor injuries. Clarion Hospital EMS transported her to Clarion Hospital.

Both occupants were using seat belts.

PSP Clarion released the above report on December 1, 2023.


