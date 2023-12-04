Nola Bohlender

Nola R. Bohlender, 63, of Cochranton, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, on December 2, 2023.

She was born in Butler on August 1, 1960, to Otha Simons Jr and Aileen (Ramsey) Schmidt.

She was raised in Cochranton by her mom and stepdad Harry Schmidt.

She graduated from Cochranton High School in 1978.

She married her high school sweetheart Thomas J. Bohlender on June 28, 1978.

Together they raised 4 children, Angela Eckberg (Meadville), Sarah Volk and her husband Keith (Oil City), Andrew Bohlender (Cochranton) and Emily Stubler and her husband Andy (Cranberry Township). She was an amazing and devoted grandma to her four grandchildren, Madelynne Gates, Nolan Gates, Wyatt Eckberg, and Lyla Volk.

In addition to her loving husband, children, and grandchildren, she is survived by her sister Bonnie Nottingham and her husband Ron, of Conneaut Lake, many nieces and nephews, and her life-long best friend Cindy Gray and her husband Rick, of Cochranton.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers James Simons and William Simons, her sister Kay Miller, and her mother-in-law Ila Wright.

After raising her children, she earned a degree in medical billing/coding from Business Institute of PA in 1998. She was the office manager for Dr. Paula Miaczynski for over 15 years and then Dr. Hlaudy for several years before needing to retire early due to her illness.

Nola loved her many flower gardens and taking evening rides on the pontoon boat.

Her greatest joy was being a grandma. She loved spending time with her grandkids.

The family would like to thank the amazing doctors/medical staff in our area who provided her care over the past five years and the entire staff of Hospice of Crawford County. They were all a true blessing and helped in countless ways to help facilitate a peaceful experience in her final months.

Family and friends may call at the Dickson Family Funeral Home in Cochranton, on Wednesday, December 6, from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

A Celebration of Life Service will be 11:00 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Cochranton Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made in her honor to Hospice of Crawford County or The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration.

