Orrie D. Maurhoff

Orrie David Maurhoff, 24, of La Crosse, WI, went home to be with his Savior on November 24, 2023.

He was the son of Brad and Heidi Maurhoff of Norwalk, WI, and brother of Wyatt Maurhoff.

Orrie was a student at UW-La Crosse, pursuing a degree in History and worked at the Kwik Trip Distribution Center in La Crosse.

He had an infectious smile and a great laugh.

Orrie had a love of history and an uncanny ability of remembering random facts which he loved to throw out in conversations.

He was quick witted and enjoyed telling stories.

Orrie found great joy in encouraging others. He was deeply devoted to his friends.

He had a great love of films and thought his friends should enjoy every movie as much as he did.

A few of Orrie’s talents were quoting movie lines with voice impersonations, speaking with accents, and finding beauty where no one else could see it.

He was so proud of his younger brother, Wyatt, and seemed more excited than anyone to watch him run at the state track meet.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Mary Ella Hirsch.

He is survived by his his parents; brother, Wyatt Bradley Maurhoff of Norwalk; maternal grandfather, David “Papa” Hirsch of Nickleville, PA; paternal grandparents, Charles “Papa Pumpkin-lily” and Doris Maurhoff of Bruin, PA; and aunts, uncles, and cousins across six states; along with many friends he considered family.

A Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 5, at Faith Ev Free Church, Sparta, with Reverend Brian Young officiating.

A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Monday, December 4, at Faith Ev Free Church, Sparta, and from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday at the church.

Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, Sparta, is assisting the family with arrangements.

