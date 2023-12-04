Police: Man Caught on Trail Camera Breaking into Building

CORSICA, Pa. (EYT) – A Corsica resident is facing felony charges after he was reportedly caught on a trail camera breaking into a building.

Spencer John Young, 21, is facing one second-degree count of Criminal Trespassing-Breaking into a Structure, stemming from an incident that occurred on April 7, 2023.

According to a criminal complaint recently filed by Punxsutawney-based State Police Trooper Evena, the owners of the Oliver Township property stated that the plywood covering their shed door had been removed, the main door of the residence was unlocked, and some items appeared to be missing.

The owners were alerted to the incident by photos from a trail camera installed on their property, which were shared with Trooper Evans. The images revealed a gold Buick sedan parked in the front yard, a man and a woman walking from the vehicle towards the house, and later, the man carrying a large object and other unknown items towards the car, according to the criminal complaint.

The following day, one of the property owners provided Trooper Evans with photos of a gold Buick sedan spotted at a Sheetz location in Dubois. The vehicle matched the one seen in the trail camera photos and was registered to Young, the complaint states.

Further evidence of Young’s alleged involvement was provided by his brother. Young’s brother confirmed that he had been with Spencer on the day of the alleged burglary, and said that Spencer had mentioned wanting to visit an abandoned house nearby. Copper also confirmed that the clothing the man wore in the trail camera images matched what Spencer had been wearing that day, according to the criminal complaint.

Young is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on December 14, 2023, before Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock.

