Second Annual Christmas Bazaar Set for Saturday at Clarion VFW

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – VFW Post 2145 is hosting its second annual Christmas Bazaar on Saturday.

The event will open at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 9, at the VFW located at 603 Liberty Street in Clarion.

Santa Claus is expected to visit!

Crafts for children will be available, as well as a Chinese auction, a performance by the Wild Laurel Cloggers, and a craft/vendor show.

Gift baskets will also be for sale for those ‘hard-to-buy-for’ people in your life, such as the mail carrier, grandpa, bus driver, or whoever else.

All proceeds benefit Passion for Vets.

