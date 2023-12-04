Local Company Recognized as Top Seller of Communications Solutions

SENECA, Pa. — Red Horizon Technologies, a leading provider of cutting-edge communication solutions, has proudly announced its recent achievement as one of the top sellers for NEC Univerge Blue, a premier Hosted VoIP Phone System.

In recognition of its outstanding performance and commitment to excellence, Red Horizon Technologies has been honored with the prestigious Gold Channel Partner status by NEC Univerge Blue.

This significant recognition underscores Red Horizon Technologies’ dedication to delivering exceptional communication solutions and services.

As a Gold Channel Partner, the company has demonstrated an unparalleled level of expertise, innovation, and customer satisfaction in the deployment and support of NEC Univerge Blue’s Hosted VoIP Phone System.

NEC Univerge Blue, renowned for its state-of-the-art technology and advanced features, has chosen Red Horizon Technologies for its exceptional sales performance and unwavering commitment to providing clients with seamless communication experiences.

The Gold Channel Partner status solidifies Red Horizon Technologies’ position as a trusted and preferred partner within the NEC Univerge Blue ecosystem.

“We are honored to be recognized as one of the top sellers and to receive the esteemed Gold Channel Partner status from NEC Univerge Blue,” said Isaiah Dunham, Owner of Red Horizon Technologies. “This achievement is a testament to our team’s dedication to delivering top-notch communication solutions and ensuring our clients have access to the best-in-class Hosted VoIP Phone System. We are excited about the opportunities this recognition opens for us and our clients as we continue to innovate and exceed expectations.”

As a Gold Channel Partner, Red Horizon Technologies will continue to collaborate closely with NEC Univerge Blue to provide businesses with state-of-the-art communication solutions, leveraging the latest advancements in Hosted VoIP technology.

Red Horizon Technologies is a leading provider of cutting-edge communication solutions, specializing in delivering innovative and reliable technologies to enhance business communication.

With a focus on customer satisfaction and technological excellence, Red Horizon Technologies has established itself as a trusted partner in the industry.

For more information about Red Horizon Technologies and its communication solutions, please visit www.redhtech.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.