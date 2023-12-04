State Police Calls: Assault on Blood Road, Theft, DUI, Domestic Dispute

Area state police responded to the following incidents:

Theft of Scrap Metal

Authorities are investigating a scrap metal theft reported in Jefferson County’s Beaver Township on Shields Road, according to the PSP Punxsutawney Patrol Unit. The incident happened at approximately 6:18 AM on November 30, 2023.

Trooper Weinel said the victim is a 63-year-old male resident of Summerville, Pa. Further details regarding the incident remain scant as the investigation continues.

DUI in Jenks Township

A 51-year-old Marienville woman was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of drugs on Route 899 / Old Route 899 in Jenks Township, according to the PSP Marienville Patrol Unit.

The arrest took place on the morning of November 13, 2023, around 11:52 a.m., as part of a regulatory checkpoint operation. The woman, who was operating a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado, was taken into custody after being identified as impaired during the stop.

Details surrounding the incident are still being investigated by Trooper Davenport. The specifics of the suspect’s impairment and the type of drugs involved have not been disclosed at this time.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Assault in Jenks Township

An assault incident that occurred in Jenks Township is currently under investigation by PSP Marienville.

The assault, resulting in bodily injury but involving no weapon, took place on Blood Road. Authorities responded to the scene at approximately 5:20 p.m. on November 30, 2023. The details of the persons involved in the incident, including their age, have not been disclosed at this time.

The investigation is being conducted by Trooper Vantine.

The circumstances leading to the assault and the extent of the injuries sustained are still under investigation. No further details have been released at this current time.

Harassment in Parker Area

The PSP Butler Patrol Unit is currently investigating a domestic violence incident involving two residents of Butler County that occurred on the evening of December 2, 2023.

The incident, classified as simple harassment between entities, took place at 1578 Branchton Road in Washington Township, Butler County. Authorities were called to the scene around 7:00 p.m.

The individuals involved have been identified as a 52-year-old Hilliards man and a 55-year-old Parker woman. It is not yet clear what relationship exists between Claypoole and Barger, or the specific circumstances that led to the incident.

Trooper Tanner is investigating the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

