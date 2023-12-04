Teen Driver Transported to Hospital Following Single-Vehicle Crash on State Route 66

MARIENVILLE, Pa. — A teen driver was involved in a single-vehicle crash on State Route 66 in Forest County, Pennsylvania State Police said.

The crash occurred on December 10, 2023, near the intersection with Bender Lane in Jenks Township. Authorities said the driver, whose name was not released, failed to negotiate a curve in the road during a rainstorm, causing the vehicle to cross into the southbound lane, off the road, and strike an embankment.

The vehicle, a 2017 Kia Sorento, spun counterclockwise and came to rest after hitting a tree. The car was disabled and had to be towed from the scene by East Main Towing.

The driver, who was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, was transported by Clarion Hospital EMS to Clarion Hospital for precautionary evaluations due to previous medical issues.

The driver was cited for driving on roadways laned for traffic.

Trooper Payne, the investigating officer, said the driver did not report any injuries at the scene.

Marienville Volunteer Fire Department, Clarion Hospital EMS, and East Main Towing provided assistance at the crash site.

