7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Tuesday, December 5, 2023 @ 12:12 AM
Today
A chance of snow between noon and 3pm, then snow likely, possibly mixed with rain. Cloudy, with a high near 37. Southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight
Snow likely, mainly before 11pm. Cloudy, with a low around 30. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 7 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Wednesday
Scattered snow showers before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Northwest wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Wednesday Night
A slight chance of snow after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday
A slight chance of snow before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Southwest wind 11 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 49.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.
Saturday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55.
Saturday Night
Rain likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday
Rain. High near 50. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Sunday Night
Rain and snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday
A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
