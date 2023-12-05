AAA: Gas Prices Dip in Pennsylvania This Week

CLARION COUNTY, Pa. — Gas prices are two cents lower in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.603 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.603

Average price during the week of November 27, 2023: $3.623

Average price during the week of December 5, 2022: $3.996

Clarion County drivers are paying an average of $3.721 a gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. In Venango County, the standard price is $3.595. Forest County drivers are paying an average of $3.699 a gallon. The average in Jefferson County is $3.527.

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$3.565 Altoona

$3.647 Beaver

$3.739 Bradford

$3.501 Brookville

$3.594 Butler

$3.707 Clarion

$3.568 DuBois

$3.513 Erie

$3.627 Greensburg

$3.588 Indiana

$3.559 Jeannette

$3.716 Kittanning

$3.573 Latrobe

$3.523 Meadville

$3.780 Mercer

$3.460 New Castle

$3.596 New Kensington

$3.578 Oil City

$3.618 Pittsburgh

$3.499 Sharon

$3.596 Uniontown

$3.759 Warren

$3.575 Washington

Trend Analysis:

Despite dropping demand, the national average for a gallon of gas fell by only a penny since last week. Today’s national average of $3.24 is 18 cents less than a month ago and 17 cents less than a year ago.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand decreased from 8.48 to 8.21 million b/d last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks increased by 1.8 million barrels to 218.2 million barrels. Lower gas demand has contributed to limiting pump price increases amid fluctuating oil prices.

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate increased by $1.45 to settle at $77.86. Oil prices increased due to market concerns that OPEC+ will maintain its production reduction agreement through 2024. A tight oil supply could elevate prices if demand moves higher than expected. Additionally, the EIA reported that total domestic commercial crude inventories increased by 1.6 million barrels to 449.7 million barrels last week.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at gasprices.aaa.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.