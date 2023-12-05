Amy L. McCoy, 42, of Kennerdell, died at her residence Saturday afternoon, December 2, 2023.

She was born in Grove City on August 18, 1981 to Cynthia (Fertig) Sweetapple and the late James Sweetapple.

Amy was a 1999 graduate of Cranberry High School.

She was active in her community with the Volunteer Fire Departments of Rockland and Kennerdell, as well as the Kennerdell Community Center.

Amy loved planning fun events like parties, Holiday gatherings, and weddings. She loved music and was very talented on the guitar and piano.

She spent time crafting, painting, and hosted painting parties through her business, Good Times Painting.

She loved animals and her dogs, but above all, she loved her family, especially her girls.

She was employed as the clinical coordinator for the Clintonville office of Butler Health Care. She enjoyed her job and working with her colleagues there.

Amy was married in Rockland on September 16, 2000, to Matthew T. McCoy, and he survives, along with their daughters, Kendra McCoy and Merissa McCoy, both of Kennerdell. Also surviving is her mother, Cindy Sweetapple of Kennerdell; a brother, Paul Sweetapple of Kennerdell; a sister, Hope Ostroske of Oil City; and her nieces and nephews: MacKenzie Ostroske of Kennerdell, Samuel Ostroske of Kennerdell, Peyton Chelton of Oil City, and Madison and Allison Hurrelbrink of Emlenton. Amy is also survived by a brother-in-law, James “Jimmy” Ostroske of Kennerdell; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

In addition to her father, James Sweetapple, she was preceded in death by her paternal and maternal grandparents; and several aunts and uncles.

Visitation will be held Thursday, December 7, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 6 – 8 p.m. in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca.

A funeral service will be held in the funeral home Friday, December 8, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Samuel Gonzalez, a family friend, officiating.

Interment will follow in the Rockland Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Rockland Volunteer Fire Department, 995 Pittsville Rd., Kennerdell PA 16374; or to the Kennerdell Community Center, P.O. Box 107, Kennerdell PA 16374.

To express online condolences to the McCoy family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

