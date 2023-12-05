Authorities Searching for Missing Forest County Man Last Seen Over 7 Days Ago

HOWE TWP., Pa. (EYT) — State Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to the whereabouts of a local man who was last seen on November 27.

According to a release issued by PSP Marienville on Tuesday, December 5, authorities are searching for 66-year-old William McDonald, of Howe Township, Forest County.

Police say McDonald was reported missing on Tuesday, November 28, has not been seen since Monday, November 27.

McDonald is described as a white, non-hispanic male, 6’9 tall and weighing approximately 300 pounds with gray or partially gray hair, and green eyes.

Anyone with information regarding McDonald’s whereabouts is asked to contact PSP Marienville at 814-927-5253.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.