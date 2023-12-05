 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

Authorities Searching for Missing Forest County Man Last Seen Over 7 Days Ago

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 @ 09:12 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

police-lights-october23HOWE TWP., Pa. (EYT) — State Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to the whereabouts of a local man who was last seen on November 27.

According to a release issued by PSP Marienville on Tuesday, December 5, authorities are searching for 66-year-old William McDonald, of Howe Township, Forest County.

Police say McDonald was reported missing on Tuesday, November 28, has not been seen since Monday, November 27.

McDonald is described as a white, non-hispanic male, 6’9 tall and weighing approximately 300 pounds with gray or partially gray hair, and green eyes.

Anyone with information regarding McDonald’s whereabouts is asked to contact PSP Marienville at 814-927-5253.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.