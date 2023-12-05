BEST OF THE BEST: Clarion-Limestone’s Tandem of Kaylee Smith and Jenna Dunn Earn All-State Honors as D9 Well-Represented on Team

STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT/D9) — For a sophomore playing one of the most important and pivotal positions on the floor, Kaylee Smith was unflappable.

The setter for the Clarion-Limestone volleyball team turned in a big year with 824 assists to surpass 1,000 in her career in helping the Lions to a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference Championship — the first since 1988 — and to the District 9 Class A title game, where they fell to eventual state champion Elk County Catholic and a state playoff berth.

(Pictured above, Kaylee Smith)

“Kaylee is tough,” said C-L coach Ryan Troupe. “There’s not a lot that really bothers her; she just maintains a consistent level of focus from start to finish. It didn’t matter what the significance of the game was; she didn’t let moments get too big for her.”

Smith and teammate Jenna Dunn, a junior outside hitter, were rewarded for their big seasons for Clarion-Limestone by earning spots on the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association Class A All-State Team, which was released on Sunday night.

District 9 was well-represented on the team. Clarion-Limestone had a pair of players. So did Oswayo Valley. And ECC, the PIAA champs, had three.

For Smith, though, the honor was an affirmation of all the hard work she put in during the offseason to prepare herself to succeed at setter, replacing Kendall Dunn in that role.

“It means a lot to me,” Smith said. “I can’t say thanks enough to the team behind me and all the coaches who helped me throughout this whole season. Coming into the season, I just knew I had to work hard because I had to fill Kendall’s shoes. I had to help the team.”

Smith certainly did that.

Smith has been a setter since junior high and slid right in seamlessly at the varsity level this year to become one of the best in the state.

She also had 226 digs.

“Her development and maturation from freshmen to sophomore year was noticeable,” Troupe said. “She was following the footsteps of a player who was also a great setter and a pivotal player in the program’s turnaround. That’s tough to do, but we never once asked Kaylee to replace Kendall, to replicate Kendall, or even compared the two of them. Kaylee is her own person, her own story, and chapter two of her story was pretty impressive.”

But Smith, as well as Dunn, both said any of the key players on the Lions’ this season could have earned all-state honors.

Clarion-Limestone was balanced at the net with Dunn, Hannah Beggs, Maddy Greeley, Ansley Burke and Alyssa Wiant all piling up the kills. The Lions were also blessed with a standout libero in Abby Knapp-Greeley.

It helped C-L go 18-0 before a loss to ECC and then another to West Branch in the first round of the state playoffs.

West Branch went on to fall to Elk County Catholic in the state final.

Dunn was dominant at the net for Clarion-Limestone, especially in the postseason. She also shined in other areas on the floor.

Dunn finished with 301 kills, 337 digs, and 70 service aces this season.



(Jenna Dunn)

“Jenna is a high-IQ player and extremely well-rounded,” Troupe said. “When she’s on at the net, she can be difficult to stop. But her versatility is what makes her tough. Her defense, serve receive, and serving are all at a high level.

“It’s cool to see Jenna be a first-team KSAC, first-team All-District 9, and now all-state in the same season,” Troupe added. “She’s worked for it. She’s earned it.”

Smith and Dunn earned the all-state honors by the PAVBCA. However, both said they owe it all to their teammates.

They join Kelli Murphy (in 2004) as the only other Clarion-Limestone players to be named to an all-state team.

“I do feel fortunate because I believe anyone on our team could have made all-state,” Dunn said. “We had so much fun this year because our team is just so close. We’re all really good friends and it helps with how we played together. It was just a great and a fun season.”

Both Smith and Dunn return next year to chase another KSAC crown.

They’d like to add that elusive D9 championship to that mix.

“Immediately after our state playoff loss, both Kaylee and Jenna have been ready to get back into the gym,” Troupe said. “They aren’t satisfied. They want more and know they have more work to put in. With both of them returning, we’re excited to continue taking their game to another level.

“I have an immense amount of respect for both of these players on and off the court,” the coach added. “Yes, they’re great volleyball players, but they’re also even better people and that’s more important to me.”

Elk County put seniors Kiri Emmert, Reagan Bauer, and Tori Newton on the team and all three had monster seasons for the undefeated state champs.

Newton earned District 9 MVP from the volleyball coaches.

Oswayo Valley, which won the District 9 title last season, landed Olivia Cook and McKenna Manning on the all-state team.

Despite missing a portion of the season with a shoulder injury, Clarion junior outside hitter Hadlee Campbell was also an all-state selection.

District 9 Class A All-State Selections

Hadlee Campbell (Clarion), junior outside hitter

Jenna Dunn (Clarion-Limestone), junior outside hitter

Kaylee Smith (Clarion-Limestone), sophomore setter

Kiri Emmert (Elk County Catholic), senior setter

McKenna Manning (Oswayo Valley), junior middle hitter

Olivia Cook (Oswayo Valley), junior middle hitter

Reagan Bauer (Elk County Catholic), senior outside hitter

Tori Newton (Elk County Catholic), senior outside hitter

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.