 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Instant Pot Bacon & Cranberry Brussels Sprouts

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

The perfect side dish!

Ingredients

1 pound fresh Brussels sprouts
1 tablespoon olive oil

4 thick-sliced bacon strips, chopped
3 garlic cloves, minced
1/2 cup chicken broth
Dash salt
Dash pepper
2 tablespoons lemon juice
1/4 cup dried cranberries, chopped

Directions

1. Trim Brussels sprouts stems; using a paring knife, cut an “X” in the bottom of each. Select saute setting on a 6-qt. electric pressure cooker. Adjust for medium heat; add oil. When oil is hot, cook and stir bacon until crisp, stirring occasionally. Remove with a slotted spoon; drain on paper towels. Discard drippings, reserving 2 tablespoons in cooker.

2. Add garlic to drippings; cook and stir for 1 minute. Add sprouts; cook and stir 1 minute longer. Stir in broth, salt and pepper. Press cancel.

3. Lock lid; close pressure-release valve. Adjust to pressure-cook on high for 3 minutes. Quick-release pressure. Transfer to a serving bowl; toss with lemon juice and reserved bacon. Top with cranberries.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.