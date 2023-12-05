Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Instant Pot Bacon & Cranberry Brussels Sprouts

The perfect side dish!

Ingredients

1 pound fresh Brussels sprouts

1 tablespoon olive oil



4 thick-sliced bacon strips, chopped3 garlic cloves, minced1/2 cup chicken brothDash saltDash pepper2 tablespoons lemon juice1/4 cup dried cranberries, chopped

Directions

1. Trim Brussels sprouts stems; using a paring knife, cut an “X” in the bottom of each. Select saute setting on a 6-qt. electric pressure cooker. Adjust for medium heat; add oil. When oil is hot, cook and stir bacon until crisp, stirring occasionally. Remove with a slotted spoon; drain on paper towels. Discard drippings, reserving 2 tablespoons in cooker.

2. Add garlic to drippings; cook and stir for 1 minute. Add sprouts; cook and stir 1 minute longer. Stir in broth, salt and pepper. Press cancel.

3. Lock lid; close pressure-release valve. Adjust to pressure-cook on high for 3 minutes. Quick-release pressure. Transfer to a serving bowl; toss with lemon juice and reserved bacon. Top with cranberries.

