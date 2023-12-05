Dianna Lynn (Fisher) Habucky, 68, of Parker, Hovey Township, Armstrong County, passed away peacefully Friday afternoon, December 1, 2023, at UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh.

Dianna was born on February 1, 1955, to the late John M. And Erma (Meyer) Fisher.

Diane was a 1973 graduate of Keystone High School in Knox.

She was of the Catholic faith.

Diane and her longtime companion, Mike Sherman were the well-known owners and operators of Mike’s Restaurant and Lounge in Mariasville for over 30 years. She and Mike also owned and operated D&M Campground in Parker, and in her earlier years, Diane operated P&D Jewelry in Emlenton. She was also a licensed beautician.

Diane was a life member of the Auxiliary to the Knox American Legion Post. She enjoyed diamond art, sewing, embroidery, taking occasional trips to the casino, buggie rides, and the company of her cat, “Peta.”

Dianna is survived by her longtime companion of 30 years, Mike Sherman of Parker; a brother, John E. Fisher of Erie; her sister Margaret Graham and her husband, Mike of Rimersburg; her nieces, Ashley Trojanovich-Fisher and her husband, Nick Gobbie of Canonsburg, Jamie Best and her husband, Rob of Dutch Hill; her nephews, John C. Fisher and his wife, Alyson of Eldred, NY, Robert Frank Fisher and his wife, Samantha of Knox, David Graham, and Aaron Graham both of Bridgeville; a sister-in-law, Cindy Fisher-Chojnochi, as well as a number of great nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents, Diane was preceded in death by her husband, Patrick Habucky, a brother, Robert F. Fisher, and a number of aunts and uncles.

Friends will be received at the Hile Funeral Home Inc., 1204 Kerr Ave., Emlenton 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

A funeral liturgy will follow at 4 p.m from the funeral home with Rev. Mr. Nick Cirell, church deacon, St. Michael The Archangel Roman Catholic Church, officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to a local charity of one’s choice.

Interment will be in the Emlenton Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.

