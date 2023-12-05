Game Commission Reminds Hunters to Report Harvest Within 10 Days

With Pennsylvania regular deer season currently open, the Pennsylvania Game Commission is reminding hunters to report their harvest within ten days.

Every time a hunter or trapper reports a harvest to the Pennsylvania Game Commission, wildlife management in the Commonwealth gets better.

Prior to reporting, have your Customer Identification Number (hunting license number) and field harvest tag handy.

Reporting is mandatory regardless of harvest for:

DMAP (Deer Management Assistance Permits), whether or not you have harvested a deer, report within 10 days of the last possible date of harvest.

Second Spring Turkey licenses, whether or not you have harvested a turkey, report within 10 days of the last possible date of harvest.

Report Three Ways

Online at HuntFishPA

By phone. Call 1-800-838-4431 and follow the prompts. Please note that due to increased call volume, you may experience delays when reporting through this option.

By Mail. Be sure to read report cards thoroughly before filling out. Use one report card per animal harvested. Use the harvest report card contained in the Hunting & Trapping Digest received with your license purchase OR print one (PDF), fill it out with the correct information, put it in a properly-addressed envelope with a stamp, and drop it off at any post office. Mail to: Attn Harvest Reports; PA Game Commission; 2001 Elmerton Ave.; Harrisburg PA 17110-9851.

Deer and Turkey

Deer and turkey harvests must be reported within 10 days (five days for turkeys or deer taken by mentored hunters, or persons required to make a homemade tag).

Bear Harvests should be reported to check stations

A successful bear hunter must, within 24 hours, take the animal, along with his or her hunting license and bear license, to a Game Commission check station. Bears should be field dressed before being brought to a check station.

Bear check stations are open on each day of the regular firearms bear season, and on select days of the extended seasons.

Hunters harvesting bears anywhere during the statewide archery bear season, or during any early season should contact the appropriate region office for instructions to have the animals checked.

Hunters with bears to be checked after check stations close should contact the appropriate region office.

Elk Harvests should be reported to the check station

A successful elk hunter must, within 24 hours, take the animal, along with his or her hunting license and elk license, to the Game Commission’s elk check station located at the Elk Country Visitor Center, 950 Winslow Hill Road, Benezette.

The GPS coordinates are 41.3231 N and 78.3695 W.

Check station hours are Monday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Snow Goose Harvests

Report online at HuntFishPA or by calling 1-800-838-4431 and following the prompts.

Exact dates for reporting vary annually and are roughly January through May.

Bobcat or Fisher Harvests

A permitted person taking a bobcat or fisher shall report the harvest within 48 hours.

Report Three Ways

Online at HuntFishPA

By phone. Call 1-800-838-4431 and follow the prompts.

By calling the nearest region office.

Otter Harvests

Report to the Game Commission’s Northeast Region Office by calling 570-675-1143 within 24 hours.

