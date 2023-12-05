Jack F. Kugler Jr., age 79, of Knox, passed away Monday morning, December 4, 2023, at his home following an illness.

Born October 29, 1944 in Franklin, he was a son of the late Jack F. Kugler, Sr. and Mildred Shull Kugler.

He was a graduate of Franklin High School and was a United States Air Force Vietnam Veteran.

On October 18, 1969 he married the former Jean Huff and the couple recently celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary.

Jack work as a machinist for Joy Manufacturing and owned and operated Jack F. Kugler, Jr., Trucking. He later became the sole proprietor of Blauser Plumbing and Heating in Knox, and managed the daily operations up until the time of his death.

He was a member of the Edenburg Masonic Lodge; Oil City Blue Lodge; Coudersport Consistory and the Berlin-Bowser American Legion Post #720 of Knox.

Jack enjoyed fishing, hunting and trips to the casino.

Survivors include his wife, Jean; son, Chuck Kugler and Kelly Hartzell of Knox; daughter Michelle “Mitch” Phillips and her husband, Brad, of Parker; one grandson, Kyle Bish of Ebensburg and six step grandchildren, Ben, Nathan, Mason, Quinten, Kenny and Odin.

Jack is also survived by three sisters: Linda Hickman of Blaine, Washington; Katherine (Delbert) Peterson and Sara Mong, all of Rocky Grove, and a special niece, Jessie Adams of Tennessee.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved dog, Stormy; sister, Mary Jane Ruggles; an infant brother, Michael, and three brothers-in-law.

Family and friends will be received from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, December 6, at the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc. of Knox.

Military Honors will be accorded at 11 a.m., Thursday, December 7, at the funeral home by the Berlin-Bowser American Legion Post #720 of Knox.

Funeral services will immediately follow in the funeral home with Pastor Al Davis officiating.

Interment will take place in the Knox Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in the memory of Jack F. Kugler, Jr. to the Knox Area Ambulance Company, P.O. Box 636, Knox, PA 16232 or the Shriners, 2525 W. 38th Street, Erie, PA 16506

Online condolences may be sent to Jack’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.