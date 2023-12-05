John Paul “Jack” Wyman Sr., 91, of Sligo, passed away on Sunday, December 3, 2023, at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center surrounded by his family.

He was born on October 1, 1932, in Salem Township, Clarion County, the son of Samuel Paul and Nellie Belle (Sommerville) Wyman.

Jack lived in Western Pennsylvania all his life and was a member of the United Methodist Church for over 50 years.

He honorably fought for his country during the Korean War in Germany as a Corporal in the US Army, serving as a machine gunner in the machine gun squad.

For 24½ years, he worked as a laborer for RexHide, Inc., leaving in 1976. After his years at Rex-Hide he worked for a number of local companies, retiring from Heeter Lumber Company in 1991.

Jack belonged to the Clarion Masonic Lodge #277, the Oil City Lodge of Perfection, and the New Castle Consistory.

Jack was a member of the Rimersburg American Legion and enjoyed spending time outdoors hunting and fishing.

He married Betty Mae Stitt on January 17, 1953, and they were inseparable throughout their marriage. Jack loved spending time with Betty and they always had a good time as long as they were together.

He had a good-natured sense of humor and loved teasing people.

Family was important to Jack and he cherished all the fun memories he had with them over the years. Jack’s friends and family will always remember him as a kind man who had a passion for helping others, and he will be greatly missed.

He will be deeply missed by his wife; sons, Samuel O’Dell Wyman, of Parker, Wayne Eugene Wyman and wife Kim of Knox, and John Paul Wyman, Jr. of Emlenton’ grandchildren, Emily Shannon and husband Brad, Paul Smith and wife Nicole, Jeremy Wyman and wife Kiristen, Jason Wyman and wife April, Robert Wyman, Skylar Wyman and fiancé Jake Crissman, Cejae Wyman, Todd Slaugenhaupt and wife Keilani, Lauren Slaugenhaupt, and Marlee Thomas; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter; brothers, Donald Wyman and wife Betty, of Bolivar, PA, Roger Wyman, of California, Orvis Wyman and wife, Evelyn, of Chicora, and Gary Wyman and wife, Linda, of Alabama; sisters, Shirley Flick, of Parker and Pauline Wyman, of Rimersburg; and sister-in-laws, Linda Kaye Wyman, of Colorado and MaryLou Wyman, of East Brady, Jack was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Randall Wyman; and brothers, Eugene and O’Dell Wyman; and daughter-in-law, Karen Wyman.

Relatives and friends will be received from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, December 6, at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 758 Main Street, Rimersburg.

Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 7, at the funeral home with his brother, Pastor Gary Wyman officiating where military honors will be presented by American Legion Honor Guard Post #454 and VFW Post #7132.

Interment will follow at Rimersburg Cemetery in Rimersburg.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 2835 E Carson Street Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15203 or Clarion Forest VNA, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA 16214.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

For those unable to attend services, for anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Jack’s family, please visit www.bauerfuneral.com.

