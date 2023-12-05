Judy Kay Klawuhn, 69, of Franklin, passed away on Sunday, December 3, 2023, in her sleep with her cats at her side.

Born in Butler, she was the daughter of the late Calvin C. and Verna M. (Shearer) Suttle.

On July 4, 1998, she married the love of her life, Robert P. Klawuhn and they spent 25 years together.

Through the years, Judy worked as a cook for many restaurants eventually retiring from the Holiday Inn Express.

She was a member of the Polish National Alliance 905 in Oil City and the Wave water aerobic’s at the Franklin YMCA.

Left to cherish Judy’s memory along with her husband are her children, Jody Lawson and her husband, Larry of Franklin, Kevin Swartz and his wife, Denise, of Seneca, Tracy Wilson and her husband, John, of Seneca, Angie Swartz of Seneca, Richard Klawuhn and David Klawuhn both of Pittsburgh; her nine grandchildren; her 12 great-grandchildren; and her six great-great grandchildren. She is further survived by her brothers Calvin E. Suttle and his wife, Darlene, and Roger L. Suttle and his wife, Darlene, all of Franklin; and her sister, Lisa K. McCune and her husband, William, of Utica; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her nephews Mathew and Xavier Suttle.

It was Judy’s wishes for no services and arrangements are under the care of the Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA.

