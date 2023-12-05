Local Man Accused of Hiring Tree Service to Cut Down Neighbor’s Tree Faces Hearing Today



CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A local man who reportedly hired a tree service company to cut down his neighbor’s tree is due in court on Tuesday morning.

According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 46-year-old Christopher Geo Neiport, of Parker, is scheduled for Tuesday, December 5, at 8:45 a.m. in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller on the following charge:

– Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Misdemeanor 2

He is currently released on his own recognizance.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, Trooper Shon Seibert-Reed responded to the 100 block of E. Heeter Road in Perry Township, Clarion County, on June 13 around 12:41 p.m. for a report of a damaged tree. A known victim called earlier in the day and related that he owns a camp at the mentioned address with a hemlock tree in the front yard. He related a neighbor told him a known tree service company was there trimming the tree.

The victim related his neighbor Chris Neiport was responsible for the hiring of the tree service company, the complaint indicates.

Upon arrival, Trooper Seibert-Reed observed the tree that was recently cut. Trooper Seibert-Reed spoke with nearby neighbors who confirmed the known tree service company was there trimming the tree, the complaint notes.

According to the complaint, Trooper Seibert-Reed attempted to contact Neiport that day, who lives next door to the victim, but was unsuccessful. He spoke with the victim later that day and received Neiport’s phone number. He called Neiport and advised him why he was calling, and Neiport related he did hire the tree service company because the tree was dying and losing needles/debris.

Neiport related the debris from the tree was damaging his gutters and roof. He related that he attempted to contact the victim before hiring the tree service company to cut the tree, but he was unsuccessful, the complaint indicates.

The victim later provided an estimate of $4,900.00 for a value of the tree from another known tree service company, the complaint notes.

Charges were filed against Neiport on September 27, 2023.

