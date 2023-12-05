 

Local Man Seriously Injured, Another Hospitalized in Head-On Crash in Butler County

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

AmbulanceBUTLER COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – A local man was hospitalized with serious injuries following a head-on collision in Butler County on Friday afternoon.

According to Butler-based State Police, the crash occurred at 3:14 p.m. on Friday, December 1, on Thorn Run Road in Oakland Township, Butler County.

Police say 18-year-old Caleb J. Sapp, of Karns City, traveling southbound in a 2010 Dodge Charger when he under compensated a righthand curve.

Sapp’s vehicle entered the oncoming travel lane and collided head-on with a 2016 Jeep Cherokee operated by 40-year-old Julie A. Colsey, of Karns City.

Sapp was transported by Butler Ambulance Service to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital for treatment of suspected serious injuries.

Colsey was taken to Butler Memorial by East Butler Volunteer Fire Department with suspected minor injuries.

Both drivers were using a seat belt.

Both vehicles sustained disabling front-end damage.

According to police, Sapp was charged with a traffic violation.


