Missing Forest County Man Found Safe

HOWE TWP., Pa. (EYT) — State Police have safely located a local man who was reported missing on Tuesday morning.

According to a report released by PSP Marienville on Tuesday, December 5, 66-year-old William McDonald, of Howe Township, Forest County, was found safely.

No further details were released.

McDonald was reported missing on Tuesday, November 28, and was not seen from Monday, November 27, until Tuesday, December 5.

