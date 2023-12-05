New Details on Former Area Woman’s Brookville Arrest in Mississippi Capital Murder Case

BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — New details have emerged about a former area woman who was arrested while in Jefferson County for the December 2022 murder of Kirby Carpenter in Tippah County, Mississippi.

(Photo above: Caitlin Spence mugshot via Jefferson County Prison)

According to a criminal complaint filed by Trooper Jesse King of the Pennsylvania State Police’s Troop I Fugitive Tracking Unit in the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas, Caitlin Spence was apprehended by the United States Marshal Service Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force at a home on the 500 block of Belgiumtown Road in Brookville on November 30 at 1:49 p.m.

The owners of the home where she was apprehended are relatives of Spence.

Court records indicate that Spence waived her extradition rights with the court on December 1, and agreed to be surrendered to the Governor of the State of Mississippi where she is facing capital murder charges. Spence was represented by attorney Scott Allen.

Also wanted for the murder of Kirby Carpenter were Spence’s parents, Jeffrey Dean Spence and Karen Elizabeth Spence, who were apprehended by US Marshals in Smyth County, Virginia.



Karen Spence

Karen Spence is a former nurse at Clarion-Limestone High School.



Jeffrey Spence

Jeffrey Spence is the former owner of White Oak Whitetail Deer Farm in Reynoldsville. In 2005, he was found guilty of the October 1999 theft of a 28-point whitetail deer buck named Goliath, who was stolen from the Wild Bunch Ranch deer farm in Clarion County.



Kirby Carpenter

Kirby Carpenter was a successful entrepreneur living in the Dry Creek Community outside Shannon, Mississippi. Carpenter’s body was found on December 2, 2022 by Sheriff’s deputies responding to a call from his residence.

