Police: 77-Year-Old Shippenville Woman Victim of ID Theft

ELK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Clarion-based State Police say a 77-year-old woman recently fell victim to a scam.

The theft and fraud incident that occurred on October 5, 2023, in Elk Township, Clarion County, and is currently under investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police Clarion patrol unit.

The victim, a 77-year-old woman from Shippenville, was reportedly deceived, resulting in a theft involving a Small Business Administration (SBA) loan valued at $1323. The nature of the incident has been classified as ‘Theft by Deception’ and ‘ID Theft,” as per the report.

The incident occurred around 11:20 a.m. on Millerstown Rd, and it was promptly reported.

The Pennsylvania State Police have not yet released further details about the incident. The investigation remains ongoing.

As the investigation continues, residents are reminded to protect their personal and financial information and report any suspicious activities to their local law enforcement agency.

