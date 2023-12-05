 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

Police: 77-Year-Old Shippenville Woman Victim of ID Theft

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

scammer-callingELK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Clarion-based State Police say a 77-year-old woman recently fell victim to a scam.

The theft and fraud incident that occurred on October 5, 2023, in Elk Township, Clarion County, and is currently under investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police Clarion patrol unit.

The victim, a 77-year-old woman from Shippenville, was reportedly deceived, resulting in a theft involving a Small Business Administration (SBA) loan valued at $1323. The nature of the incident has been classified as ‘Theft by Deception’ and ‘ID Theft,” as per the report.

The incident occurred around 11:20 a.m. on Millerstown Rd, and it was promptly reported.

The Pennsylvania State Police have not yet released further details about the incident. The investigation remains ongoing.

As the investigation continues, residents are reminded to protect their personal and financial information and report any suspicious activities to their local law enforcement agency.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.