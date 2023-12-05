 

SPONSORED: Experience Unmatched Elegance and Charm at Clarion’s Historic Haskell House

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

Untitled-3CLARION, Pa. – Nestled in the picturesque town of Clarion, Pennsylvania, The Haskell House is not just an event venue—it’s a timeless piece of history.

(Photos of the Theiss wedding courtesy Kelsee Forsythe Photography )

This exquisite Victorian-era building, located on Main Street, emanates an irresistible charm that transports you back to the grandeur of the 19th century.

1S9A5652 (1)

With over 5,000 square feet of space artfully blending historical elegance with modern flair, The Haskell House offers more than just accommodation—it offers an experience. Each room is tastefully adorned with antique-style furniture, enhancing the authenticity and charm of your event.

1S9A5532

Located in downtown Clarion, this historic venue is an oasis of tranquility. It’s the perfect setting for a memorable event, be it a wedding, a baby shower, a bridal shower, a family reunion, a holiday party, or a corporate gathering.

1S9A5986 (1) (1)

At the Haskell House, every detail, from the intricate architecture to the carefully curated antique decor, tells a story of a bygone era. It’s a place where you can step back in time, feel the pulse of history, and create your own unforgettable memories.

As they say, history is not a destination, but a journey. Why not embark on a journey back in time at the Haskell House? Book your event today and become a part of the Haskell House legacy.

1S9A5525 (1)

Contact The Haskell House today by email at thehaskellhouse@gmail.com or by phone or text at 814-227-8054.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news at Facebook.com/haskellhouse.

1S9A5615


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

