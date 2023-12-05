 

Stand-up Comedian Graham Kay to Perform at Penn State DuBois on December 7

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by exploreClarion


2023 12 07 - DAL Series - Graham Kay - Hero (1)DUBOIS, Pa. — The Penn State DuBois Office of Student Engagement is inviting students and members of the public to attend a comedic performance of award-winning stand-up comedian, actor, and TV writer Graham Kay.

This free, public event is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 7, in Hiller Auditorium on Penn State DuBois’ campus.

Described as “quick, clever, deliciously sarcastic and brilliantly funny” by the Huffington Post Comedy, Kay recently performed his stand-up routine on “The Late Show with Steven Colbert” and on NBC’s “Bring the Funny.” He also has won the coveted Just for Laughs 2013 Homegrown Comic Competition and has appeared on HLN’s “On Call with Dr. Drew,” Fusion’s “Video on Trial,” and the hit movie “Super Troopers 2.” In addition, Kay’s comedy can be heard regularly on SiriusXM radio and seen on The Comedy Network.

This show is recommended for those 18 years of age and older.

The program is presented by the Penn State DuBois Office of Student Engagement as part of the Diversity, Arts, and Lecture Series. For more information, contact Brittany Stanton, assistant director of student engagement, at blm5191@psu.edu or 814-375-4764.

