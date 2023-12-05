Two Monroe Twp. Hit-and-Run Crashes Under Investigation

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to two hit-and-run crashes in Monroe Township.

Hit-and-Run at Perkins Road and Route 68

On November 21 around 6:38 p.m., Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to a report of a hit-and-run at the intersection of Perkins Road and Route 68 in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

A vehicle driven by a 59-year-old Mayport man was struck by another vehicle driven by an unknown person. The unknown person drove away from the scene.

A 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee and a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado were the vehicles involved.

The investigation is ongoing.

Hit-and-Run at Kane Drive and Route 68

On November 21 around 8:16 p.m., Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to a report of a hit-and-run at the intersection of Kane Drive and Route 68 in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.