Wet Roads Cause Teen Driver to Lose Control, Slam into Tree off Route 66

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

police-g9d08ef0f3_1280 (1)JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – According to State Police in Marienville, wet roads caused a teen driver to lose control of his vehicle on State Route 66 in Jenks Township, Forest County, on Sunday afternoon.

According to PSP Marienville, this crash occurred around 3:36 p.m. on Sunday, December 3, as a 2017 KIA Sorento, driven by an 18-year-old Pittsburgh male, was traveling north on State Route 66, near its intersection with Bender Lane, in Jenks Township, Forest County. The teen failed to negotiate a left curve on Route 66 while the roadway was wet during a rainstorm.

He lost control of the vehicle while negotiating the left curve, crossed into the southbound lane, and off the roadway striking an embankment. The vehicle then spun counterclockwise and came to a final rest hitting a tree facing the northbound direction.

The vehicle was disabled and required a tow by East Main Towing.

The teen was using a seat belt and did not report any injuries; however, due to previous medical issues, he was transported by Clarion County EMS to Clarion Hospital for precautionary evaluations.

Assisted on the scene by Marienville Volunteer Fire Department, Clarion County EMS.


