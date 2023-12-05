Winter Getaway to Gateway Lodge in Cook Forest Is a Snow-Laden Wonderland
COOKSBURG, Pa. — Book a Winter Getaway at Gateway Lodge in Cook Forest – a snow-laden wonderland.
Snuggle up in a Fireside Suite with a jetted hot tub and enjoy breakfast delivered every morning.
Indulge in a three-course “Winter in the Woods” holiday dinner on Saturday, featuring award-winning wine pairings and live entertainment.
Then, immerse yourself in the festive spirit with Christmas music…
– December 9: Sandi & Jerry Rectenwald
– December 16: classical guitarist Robert Gardner
Outside, the evergreens are lit and inside Christmas trees are in every corner.
Cozy up to a crackling fire in Gateway Lodge’s stone hearth, and receive a Santa-worthy welcome with cookies and peppermint milk inside your room upon arrival.
Package Highlights
- Two or Three Nights in a Fireside Suite
- Breakfast Delivered Each Morning
- Three-Course Dinner with Wine Pairings
- Live Festive Holiday Music During Dinner Service
WINTER RIVERSIDE CARRIAGE RIDE
(optional add-on for package guests only)
Take a ride on a beautiful horse-drawn carriage in the heart of Cook Forest on Saturday of your Winter in the Woods weekend.
As you go dashing through the snow along River Road, snuggle close to that someone special and take in the breathtaking scenery.
Each ride accommodates two couples or four people. Ride is 30 minutes and goes along the Clarion River and includes complimentary hot cocoa at the Lodge afterwards.
Please arrive 15 minutes early at the front lobby.
Reserved guests will be shuttled to and from site.
The cost is $75.00 per couple.
Reserve by calling 814-744-8017.
The Gateway Lodge is located at 14870 Route 36 in Cooksburg.
For more information, visit gatewaylodge.com.
