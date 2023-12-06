7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Wednesday, December 6, 2023 @ 12:12 AM
Today
Isolated snow showers before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Light west wind becoming northwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight
Scattered snow showers, mainly after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Thursday
A chance of snow before 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Southwest wind 10 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Southwest wind around 9 mph.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. South wind around 11 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.
Saturday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56.
Saturday Night
A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Sunday
Rain. High near 58. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Sunday Night
Rain before 1am, then a chance of snow. Low around 32. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Monday
A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.
