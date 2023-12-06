Christmas Pawlooza Set for Saturday at Clarion Tractor Supply

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Get in the howl-iday spirit with the Tri-County Animal Rescue Center’s Christmas Pawlooza on Saturday.

(Pictured above: Two generous donors make contributions to a past Christmas Pawlooza event.)

The event will run from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 9, at the Tractor Supply located at 26 Commerce Road in Clarion.

Get your family’s Christmas photo taken by Sonya Porter Photography for a $10.00 donation to the rescue.

Raffle tickets will also be available for purchase, as well as delicious baked goods, and items to cross off your Christmas shopping list!

Adoptable pets will be visiting throughout the day.

All proceeds directly benefit the cats and dogs of the Tri-County Animal Rescue Center.

For more information, visit tricounty-arc.org.

