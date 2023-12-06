 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Smash Burgers

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Smash burger are the perfect way to end up with crispy, browned edges while still keeping the interior nice and juicy!

Ingredients

1 pound ground beef (preferably 80% lean)
1 teaspoon canola oil

1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
1 teaspoon coarsely ground pepper, divided
4 hamburger buns, split
Optional: Mayonnaise, sliced American cheese, sliced tomato, dill pickle slices, lettuce, ketchup and yellow mustard

Directions

1. Place a 9-in. cast-iron skillet over medium heat. Meanwhile, gently shape beef into 4 balls, shaping just enough to keep together (do not compact).

2. Increase burner temperature to medium-high; add oil. Add 2 beef balls. With a heavy metal spatula, flatten each to 1/4- to 1/2-in. thickness; sprinkle each with 1/8 tsp. salt and 1/8 tsp. pepper. Cook until edges start to brown, about 1-1/2 minutes. Turn burgers and sprinkle each with additional 1/8 tsp. salt and 1/8 tsp. pepper. Cook until well browned and a thermometer reads at least 160°, about 1 minute. Repeat with remaining beef.

3. Serve burgers on buns with toppings as desired.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


