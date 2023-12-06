Featured Local Job: Clarion Borough Police Officer Testing

The Clarion Borough Civil Service Commission will be accepting applications for developing an eligibility list for full-time police officers.

Applications may be obtained at the Borough Offices, 1400 East Main Street, Clarion, Pennsylvania from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Applicants must pick up and return the application in person, present a valid Driver’s License at pick up, and pay a nonrefundable $50.00 (cash, check, or money order) application fee.

Deadline is Tuesday, December 19, 2023, no later than 3:00 p.m.

To review the complete set of requirements for this position, go to the Borough website at www.clarionboro.org or at the Borough Offices on the bulletin board at the address and during the times listed above.

This is in accordance with the Clarion Borough Civil Service Rules and Regulations. EOE

