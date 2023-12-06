George E. Raybuck, 96, formerly of Frogtown, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 3, 2023, in Ashville, North Carolina.

Born on June 18, 1927, he was the son of the late Harry I. and Pearl J. (Dinger) Raybuck of Frogtown.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ethel (Engle) Raybuck and his siblings, Florence, Jennie, Helen, John, Charles, William, and Jack.

He was a loving father of Deborah (Alan) Bean, Pamela (Thomas) Carrigan, and Lisa (P.J.) Eberhardt. He leaves behind eight grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

George was a veteran of WWII serving with the United States Army Ninth Air Force at Kissingen Air Force Base in Germany from 1946 to 1947.

After the war, he worked at Allegheny Ludlum for 45 years.

Besides spending time with his family, he enjoyed being outdoors and was an avid hunter.

He loved to take annual vacations to St. Petersburg, Florida, over the Christmas holidays. He would always take daily walks and loved sitting in the sun on his back porch.

Visitation will be on Saturday, December 9, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

The funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Jimmy Swogger officiating.

Immediately following the funeral service, the Walter W. Craig Post 354 of New Bethlehem American Legion will honor their fallen comrade.

Interment will be in the Salem Cemetery in Frogtown.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Rutherford County Senior Center Meals on Wheels, 193 Callahan Koon Road #132, Spindale, North Carolina, 28160, Attn. Terri Mitchell.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

