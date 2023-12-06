Linda Maze Retires from Clarion County Career Center as Confidential Secretary

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – After working 30 years in banking and 15 years as a confidential secretary at the Clarion County Career Center, Linda (Skelley) Maze is looking forward to retirement.

She also witnessed many positive changes at the Career Center.

“I just reached my 15th anniversary right here at the end of November,” Maze said. “I realized that in the 15 years that I’ve been there, I had seven directors or seven supervisors, between actual directors that were named and interim directors, so there have been a lot of changes as I’ve gone through my career.”

She feels that the school is on a good path, and they have strong leadership. Maze said Director Traci Wilderson is trying to move the school forward and grow it, and she’s very good with the students.

“I’ve enjoyed working with Wilderson under her leadership and during the years that I’ve been there. I spent 30 years in banking before I went into education, and when I walked into that school, I knew pretty much nothing about what I needed to do.”

Not only did she learn the duties of a confidential secretary position, but she was also the PIMS (Pennsylvania Information Management System) administrator, tracking all the data related to educating the students. As PIMS administrator, she did all the state reporting and other duties.

“I remember when people’s impression of students who went to Vo-Tech way back when I was in high school was not positive,” Maze said. “However, what I saw was that these students had double duty. They had to do their academics at their home school, and they had to come to the Career Center and learn not only the academic portion of their technical skills but also their hands-on skills.

“I thought they had double the workload and weren’t getting recognized, so I stepped in and started doing news releases, tracking what they did, taking pictures, and posting to Facebook. An annual newsletter each school year also highlighted what these students did and what they achieved and got them some recognition.”

Knowing the students was one of her favorite parts of the job.

“When you see students in the hallway, you would know who they are and use their names. I have enjoyed all the time with those students and with the staff.

“You sometimes spend almost as much time with your coworkers as you do your family. I have met many good people and made friends along this journey with the school, and I’ve enjoyed all of it. It’s been a great career.”

Her position changed significantly over the years, especially when there were interim directors.

“I think it was almost 18 months when they were trying to find the right fit for a director, and that was also when COVID started, which was a bit more challenging.”

Maze said there have been many changes over the 15 years, including many instructor changes along the way. Adding new instructors gives the office staff more opportunities to reach out and help them get accustomed to what they’re doing.

One of the additions is a new cooperative education coordinator, Bridget O’Brien.

“She and Tracy are working diligently to get more students out into the workforce, even in their senior year, to show them the skills out there and try to get them into these local businesses. Hence, the community keeps growing instead of people moving away.”

With a varied work background that includes owning a 7-11 franchise with her husband and careers in banking and the Career Center, Maze enjoyed the work but took a step back and decided it was time for retirement.

“The timing worked well. My replacement has a tech background, and I worked with her the last two weeks to show her many things I did daily and monthly.

“I lost a few dear friends, and I lost my sister this past year. Also, I got divorced in January, and after 31 years of marriage, that was a significant change. I’m looking forward to this next stage of my life, and some travel will also be in the future.”

