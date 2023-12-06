Local Man Behind Bars for Allegedly Stealing Vehicle from Bar Parking Lot in Redbank Township

REDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is in jail for allegedly stealing a vehicle from a bar parking lot in Redbank Township.

According to court records, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 59-year-old Theron Roger Walls, of New Bethlehem, in Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office on Tuesday, December 5.

According to a criminal complaint, a known victim contacted PSP Clarion on Sunday, November 12, to report his vehicle was stolen from a bar parking lot located along State Route 66 in Redbank Township, Clarion County.

The victim reported Theron Walls was at the bar and when Walls left, the victim’s vehicle was missing, the complaint states.

The victim added that Walls’ side-by-side was still in the parking lot.

According to the complaint, after about 20 minutes, someone came into the bar asking for Walls because he was Walls’ ride home. After department correspondence was sent out, Walls was seen driving the vehicle in Franklin Park PD area at a natural gas rest area.

PSP Clarion Trooper Sean Floor acquired video surveillance and watched Walls drive the vehicle into the parking lot and walk into the gas station. Walls is then seen returning to the driver’s seat of the car and leaving the area, the complaint notes.

Walls was arraigned in front of District Judge Timothy P. Schill on the following charges on Tuesday, December 5:

Theft By Unlawful Taking – Movable Property, Felony 3

Receiving Stolen Property, Felony 3

Driving License Suspended/Revoked Pursuant to Section 3802/1547B1, Summary

Unable to post $50,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

He faces a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, December 19, at 11:15 a.m. with Judge Schill presiding.

