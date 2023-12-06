On Wednesday, November 22, 2023, Mary Lee (Brooks) Stoops, formerly of Clarion, passed away after a lengthy illness surrounded by her daughters.

She was born in Clarion on June 19, 1950, to the late Dr. John E. and Mary (Popeney) Brooks.

For the past five years, Mary Lee made her home with her daughter and son-in-law in Lake Milton, OH.

Mary Lee graduated from Sharon General Hospital School of Nursing in 1975 and then began her career as a registered nurse at several hospitals, Sharon Regional, St. Elizabeth and lastly Clarion Psychiatric Center.

She loved reading, competitive game nights with her family, chasing her perfect solitaire score, cooking, watching the Food Network, the Steelers, and Horse Racing.

She especially enjoyed spending time with the horses and dogs on the family farm.

Mary Lee was known for her patience, wisdom, sense of humor, and love of all animals.

Mary Lee is survived by her daughters, Amanda (Zachary) Gantz of Lake Milton, and Emily Keener of Akron; brothers, Dr. John (Ann) Brooks of Clarion, Dr. Frank (BettyJo) Brooks of Canonsburg, PA, and Dr. Timothy (Becky) Brooks of Clarion, along with several nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 9, at Immaculate Conception Church, 720 Liberty St, Clarion, PA 16214 with Father Monty Sayers presiding. Family will be welcoming friends just prior to the service.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

