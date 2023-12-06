 

Newbie Man Suspected of DUI in October Hit-and-Run Crash

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

police carARMSTRONG COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is suspected of driving under the influence after police say he crashed his vehicle and fled the scene in August in Armstrong County.

According to a report released by PSP Kittanning on Monday, December 4, this crash happened around 9:00 p.m. on August 17, on Dayton Road in Wayne Township, Armstrong County.

Police say a 1994 GMC, driven by a known New Bethlehem man who was 58-years-old at the time, veered off the side of the roadway and struck a fence for unknown reasons.

The driver then fled the scene. However, the vehicle was later located by authorities on an undisclosed date, police said.

According to police, the driver was suspected of driving under the influence.

It is unknown if the driver was injured.

Charges pertaining to this crash are pending further investigation.

The driver’s name was not released.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The name of the suspect will be released upon the completion of court document filings. An updated article will be posted at this time.


