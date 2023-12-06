Over $3000 Worth of Tools Stolen From Man’s Work Van in Redbank Twp.

REDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A significant theft from a motor vehicle has prompted an investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police Clarion Patrol Unit.

The incident occurred between the hours of 5:00 p.m. on November 9, 2023, and 6:00 a.m. on November 10, 2023, on Fairmount Avenue in Redbank Township, Clarion County.

The victim, a 60-year-old man from Fairmount City, Pennsylvania, reported an extensive list of power tools stolen from his work van. Trooper Hoffman is the investigating officer on the case.

The stolen items include a DeWalt tool set valued at $1,050, a hammer (no bat) valued at $100, a Veto Pro Pack valued at $215, wrenches valued at $170, screwdrivers valued at $51, pliers valued at $90, a multimeter valued at $750, a drill valued at $150, a small tube cutter (Lennox brand) valued at $35, a full set of adjustable ratchets valued at $190, a channel lock valued at $20, a side cutter valued at $30, a wire stripper valued at $26, a tool referred to as a ‘Lil Popper’ valued at $20, work gloves valued at $26, magnetic hex drivers valued at $85, and a tool bag valued at $500.

The total value of the stolen property is over $3,000.

PSP Clarion is actively investigating the theft, and anyone with information is urged to come forward.

