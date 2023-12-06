Robert E Harless, 75, of Harrisville, passed away on Sunday, December 3, at AHN Wexford Hospital.

He was born in Darke County, Ohio, on February 18, 1948, the son of the late Leroy E. Harless and the late Winifred B. (Funk) Harless.

A proud member of The United States Marine Corps enlisting at the age of 17 in March of 1966. He was a helicopter crew chief who saw active duty in Vietnam re enlisting in 1969 with an honorable discharge due to injury in 1971.

He settled in Pennsylvania in 1978, starting a family and worked pulling oil leases and at the Knox Glass plant until it closed.

He then took a job with “Reach 49” a trucking company that ran coast to coast and treated him like family.

The “Nowhere Man” retired in 2011.

He loved the home he built with his wife with help from good family and friends his happy place until the end.

If you saw Bob, you usually found his best doggy Boots along for a new adventure. One of their journeys led them to their greatest find The Barkeyville Church Of God where they were welcomed with open arms and looked forward to every Sunday they could attend.

Robert is survived by his daughters Teresa Sloat of Watertown TN, Meda Lawrence of Harrisville, a loving sister Karen (Harless) Hecht of Ansonia, Ohio, Niece Rhonda Gigandet and husband Paul of Arcanum, Ohio, great nephew Dustin Hecht and a great niece Tiffany Gigandet.

In addition to his father and mother he is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 31 years Nancy E (Sloat) Harless and two nephews Tony A. Hecht and Russell Richard (Dicky) Hecht of Ansonia, Ohio.

Robert will be joining his military family along with his wife at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia and there will be a celebration of life to be announced at another time to his friends and family at the Barkeyville Church Of God.

The Jamison McKinley Funeral Home in Harrisville is assisting the family with arrangements.

Friends and family may email condolences by visiting www.jamisonfuneralhome.com.

