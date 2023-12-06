 

Robert J. “Bud” Smith

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 @ 06:12 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-5KBXeQwQaS (1)Robert J. “Bud” Smith, 80, of Oil City (Henry’s Bend), passed away Monday December 5, 2023, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.

Born August 21, 1943 in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Robert J. and Rebecca Robinson Smith.

Bud was a truckdriver most of his life.

He was a member of the Masonic Lodge, John E. Maier Lodge 729 of Mars.

He is survived by his three daughters, Beckie Bortz and her husband Kevin of Delmont, Pa., Terri Smith of Valencia and Sue Smith, also of Valencia, and two grandchildren, Delaney Bortz and Ian Bortz.

He was preceded in death by his two sisters Nancy and Carol.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc.

