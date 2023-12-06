Robert Thomas VanEpps, 74, of Knox, passed away at his home on Monday, December 4, 2023, following an extended illness.

Born on December 30, 1948, in Oil City, Tom was the son of the late Arlo VanEpps and Olive Williams.

Tom graduated from Union High School and continued his education at the University of Hawaii and Clarion University.

Tom served in the U.S. Marine Corps in Vietnam.

He worked several different jobs over the years and retired from Charles Tool & Supply in Shippenville where he worked in sales.

Tom was married to Christina Cotton who survives.

Tom enjoyed fishing, golfing and hunting and had a great interest in music reading and art.

Along with his wife, Tom is survived by his children Meghan VanEpps of Knox, Shiliah Dilley of Mayport and Walker and his wife Lisa VanEpps of Butler; his grandchildren Emma Dilley and Lucas Bellesfield and a granddaughter on the way.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 7, 2023, at the McEntire-Weaver Funeral Home, 504 East Penn Ave, Knox.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday at 1 p.m. in the funeral home with Rev. Richard A. Kightlinger of the Venus United Evangelical Church.

Interment will follow at the Perry Chapel Cemetery in Pine City.

