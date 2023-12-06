Shirley I. Ferringer, 93, formerly of Mayport, passed away on Sunday morning, December 3, 2023, at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo.

Born on December 9, 1929, in Monroeville, she was the daughter of the late William Harvey and Florence (Schultz) Lott.

She was married on October 8, 1947, to Harry L. Ferringer and he preceded her in death on January 30, 2010.

She was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church in Shannondale and the Merry Circle ladies’ group at the church.

She was a past Queen Mother of the Red Hats Society, the American Legion Ladies Aide, Ladies Bowling League, and several card clubs. She sold Avon, was a consultant and manager for Beeline Fashions and Minnesota Woolens.

She also helped in her son’s garage at Ferringer Enterprises.

She enjoyed baking and making delicious Easter eggs. There were always homemade cookies. She baked and decorated beautiful wedding cakes for several family members.

Most of all, she enjoyed family and stayed in touch with nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Shirley is survived by two children, Gary Ferringer, and his wife Nuntiya, of Mayport, and Judy Holt and her husband, Wayne, of Brockway, three grandchildren, Rodney Ferringer, Kerrie Welsh, and Anita Olearchick and her husband, Brian, eight great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.

She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Florence Hoy, Norma Beckett, and Ethel Harvey, a grandson, Thomas F. Welsh, and one great grandson, Garrison “Luke” Ferringer.

Visitation will be on Friday, December 8, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

The funeral service will follow at 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Vicar Jane Miller officiating.

Interment will be in the Shannondale Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations may be sent to the Zion Lutheran Church, 2842 Pine Run Road, Mayport, Pa. 16240 or Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 14663 Rt. 68, Sligo, Pa. 16255

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.