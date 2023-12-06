SPONSORED: Matric Group Has an Opening for a Customer Service Technical Representative
SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – Matric Group, located in Seneca, Pa., has an opening for a Customer Service Technical Representative.
The Customer Service Technical Representative’s role is to support Matric by understanding customer needs and their respective job duties.
What you need to be successful in this role:
- Ability to be the first point of contact, to answer basic support questions, to initiate contact review process to ensure agreement meets customer satisfaction
- Ability to maintain, report, and monitor requirements and agreements with customers
- Able to assist in updating pricing and costs
- Ability to manage multiple accounts at one time
- Ability to multi-task with accuracy and respond to changing priorities.
- Exceptional customer service, problem-solving skills, and strong attention to detail
- Be able to work independently and as part of a team
- Proficiency with Microsoft Office applications
- A High School Diploma or GED plus two years of practical experience in a clerical support or administrative role is required
The Customer Service Technical Representative will be responsible for supporting the company’s business goals and performing functions necessary to maintain normal sales, customer service, and administrative support activities.
Duties and Responsibilities:
- All associates have a personal responsibility and accountability to ensure their day-to-day activities adhere to Matric’s quality and environmental policies.
- Leads the steps in the Contract Review process to ensure agreement with customer specifications and the company’s disseminated RFQ proposal.
- Coordinates the determination of delivery dates with purchasing, planning and production.
- Coordinates and manages the Engineering Change Notice (ECN) process as it pertains to Open Orders and initial customer documentation and received revisions.
- Coordinates and manages the New Product Review (NPR) process as it relates to the Department.
- Assists purchasing in identifying opportunities to enhance the company’s ability to meet or improve customer expectations through supply-chain management initiatives.
- Coordinates the updating of accurate pricing and costing for our customer base with the assistance and approval of management.
- Manages the day-to-day activities for all Matric customers. Specifically, Customer Order Due Dates to ensure we are tracking with our on-time projections by reviewing and analyzing ERP data.
- Coordinates volume-pricing opportunities where identifiable for individual customer accounts.
- Reviews and analyzes MRP requirements to assist in the determination of delivery dates, shortages, etc.
- Manages customers’ Kanban requirements and works with planning to derive logical and efficient job release schedules and quantities.
- Assists in coordinating the overall production/delivery schedule for the company’s customers.
- Interfaces with internal and external customers to provide continual improvement and enhancements to the Contract Review, RFQ, NPR, ECN, and forecasting processes.
- Provide information to report forecasting results.
- Participates in forecast review meetings with customers and management to support and encourage continual improvement efforts for the company and its customers.
- Interfaces with customers via any means to accept/process purchase orders and return acknowledgments.
- Performs data entry as required to ensure order bookings and proper material requirements planning.
- Interfaces with customers on orders, expedites, deliveries, and customer service requests.
- Responds to customer inquiries regarding terms, pricing, delivery, etc. regarding past, present, or future orders.
- Interfaces with customers to field technical product questions and applicable service concerns.
- Assists and interfaces with the Sales Department to support and resolve technical issues.
- Participates or leads ramp-up discussions with customers to appropriately plan for future demands.
- Performs other activities as required by management to assist in performing the business goals of Matric, which includes taking phone calls.
Qualifications:
- High School/Business School graduate with at least two (2) years of previous work experience in a related area. Associate or Bachelor of Science degree desirable
- A minimum of four (4) years of electronic manufacturing, technical experience, and understanding of a working knowledge of computers
- A working knowledge of ERP and JIT concepts is desirable
- Experience with engineering drawings, BOMs, and designs desirable
- Excellent communication (verbal/written), computer and interpersonal skills
- Understanding of product development specifications and contract assembly methods and procedures
- Excellent understanding of the company’s product, conversions, derivations, etc
- Must have a strong ability to effectively multitask multiple levels of priorities
Working conditions (if applicable):
- Typical indoor office environment
Physical requirements (if applicable):
- Limited physical activity; lifting files and/or boxes of up to 15 pounds on an infrequent basis
- Considerable time (30-40 hours/week) working with a personal computer
- Infrequent travel to customer locations is probable
Essential Job Functions:
- Attendance at work; overtime required as needed to meet customer demands
- Above average verbal and written communication skills for communicating with customers and internal staff
- A high degree of accuracy in entering data for customer orders
- Ability to multi-task and follow up with customers and/or internal shareholders to ensure customer delivery
- Be able to follow work procedures and instructions both written and verbal
- Ability to work well with other team members, performing work in a safe manner
What Matric Group Offers:
- Competitive Wages
- Flexible Schedules
- Full Benefits, including Medical, Dental, Vision, and Life Insurance
- Company-paid life insurance, short-term disability, and long-term disability
- Tuition Reimbursement Program
- Matching 401(k) Plan and more
Click HERE to learn more about this position and other opportunities Matric Group has to offer!
Matric Group is located at 2099 Hill City Road, Seneca, PA 16346. For more information about Matric and what they have to offer please visit www.matric.com.
