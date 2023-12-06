 

SPONSORED: NPRC’s Spring Application Priority Deadline Is Approaching

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

WARREN, Pa. (EYT) – Experience small class sizes right in your community.

Apply for guaranteed spring admission today with a high school diploma or equivalent.

The NPRC Spring application priority deadline is on Wednesday, January 10.

Experience a welcoming community at NPRC!

#BrighterFuturesBeginHere

For more information, visit Northern Pennsylvania Regional College online: https://regionalcollegepa.org.

discover nprc


