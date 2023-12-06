SPONSORED: Simply Skin Medical Spa Welcomes Ashton Garrett, LPN and Licensed Esthetician
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Simply Skin Medical Spa welcomes Ashton Garrett, LPN, and Licensed Esthetician, to their team of skin care specialists.
Ashton has worn a few different hats in her lifetime; the first was serving our country in Active Duty Army Airborne.
Following her military career, she first became a mom to a beautiful baby boy and then furthered her education by becoming a nurse because she loved assisting others to heal and to feel better.
She has always had a passion for beauty, skincare, and makeup and decided to continue her education and became certified in permanent makeup (microblading) and then, received additional schooling to become a Licensed Esthetician.
Ashton owned her own successful business performing permanent makeup, but was recruited by Simply Skin to join their team as her wealth of knowledge in both medical and aesthetics is the perfect complement to their professional skin care team.
Ashton told exploreClarion.com, “I was a client at Simply Skin and always loved it, and now I am so excited to become part of the team. I have already learned so much and am thrilled I can keep learning, and provide professional services to help people look and feel good.”
Ashton is accepting clients for:
- Simply Skin Facials
- SkinPen MD Microneedling
- Chemical Peels
- Dermaplaning
- Diamond Glow Face and Body Treatments
- NovaLash Eyelash Extensions
- Lash Lift and Tint
- Facial and Body Waxing
- Jane Iredale Makeup
- Permanent Makeup
- Skin Care Consultations
Call to book your appointment with Ashton and receive 15% off your first visit. You will love her smile, her touch, and her expertise!
For more information, visit https://simplyskinmedispa.com/ or give Simply Skin a call at 814-227-2362.
Simply Skin Medical Spa is located at 420 Wood Street, Clarion, PA 16214.
