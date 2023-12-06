State Police Calls: Two Child Abuse Cases Being Probed, Burglary, Domestic Dispute

Area state police responded to the following incidents:

Leeper Area Burglary

The Pennsylvania State Police, Marienville Patrol Unit, is investigating a significant theft that took place in Farmington Township, Clarion County on December 3, 2023.

The theft occurred at the intersection of Route 36 and Laurel Ln around 5:11 p.m., according to a report filed by Trooper Davenport. The victim, a 22-year-old male from Leeper, Pennsylvania, reported several items were stolen from his property.

Among the stolen goods were four Konig brand roller rims, a Hercules brand angle grinder, Huskey brand sockets, and Pittsburgh brand sockets. The exact value of the stolen items is yet to be determined.

The investigation is currently ongoing, with officers from PSP Marienville actively working the case. No further details have been released at this time.

Child Abuse in Knox Area

The Pennsylvania State Police in Clarion are currently investigating an alleged child abuse incident that reportedly took place on November 28, 2023.

According to a report filed by Trooper McGinnis, the incident occurred at around 8:00 PM along Walt Kahle Road, situated in Ashland Township. The nature of the incident is described as “harassment through physical contact.”

The victim involved in the case is a 9-year-old male from Knox, Pennsylvania.

The circumstances surrounding the alleged abuse remain unclear at this time.

Further details of the incident, such as whether there are any suspects or what led up to the event, have not been provided in the initial police report.

Child Abuse in New Bethlehem Area

Clarion-based State Police are probing into an alleged child abuse incident that reportedly occurred in Porter Township on October 24, 2023.

The incident, described as “harassment through physical contact,” took place in Porter Township, according to Trooper McGinnis’s report. The victim is a 9-year-old boy from New Bethlehem.

The investigation is ongoing, with more details to follow as the case develops.

Harassment Citation Issued Following Domestic Incident in Harmony Township

A domestic incident in Harmony Township, Forest County, led to a harassment citation early on December 3, 2023, according to Marienville-based State Police.

The incident took place at a residence on Loretta Drive. Upon investigation, a 58-year-old Tidioute woman was cited for harassment involving physical contact.

The victim, a 54-year-old male also from Tidioute, was reportedly involved in the disturbance. Further details about the incident are still under investigation by the Marienville Patrol Unit. More information will be made available as the investigation continues.

