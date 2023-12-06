 

Tina Marie Shreffler

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 @ 07:12 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-4feClCt3JRcC0EU (1)Tina Marie Shreffler, 67, of Minden, Louisiana, formerly of Clarion, passed away on December 4, 2023.

She was born on August 6, 1956, in Clarion, to the late Edward and Betty Myers.

Tina was a kind and loving mother and wife, who enjoyed spending time with her family.

Tina is survived by her husband Charles Shreffler Jr. and children: Holly Royce (Eric), Jennifer Krieble (Chris), Jason Wade (Lindsay), Yvonne Confer (Robert), Mathew Shreffler (Heather), and Charles Shreffler III.

She is also survived by her sister-in-law Carolyn Myers, nephew Keith Myers (Traci), as well as several grand children and great­ grandchildren.

She was proceeded in death by her parents, her brother Gary Myers, her daughter Calley Wade, her granddaughter Ashley Krieble, and unborn son who she named Adam.

She graduated from A-C Valley High School and went on to have a successful career at Walmart, where she worked for many years until her retirement.

Tina found joy in the outdoors, particularly camping.

She also had a passion for crafting.

At this time no services are planned, but a memorial will be set up at a later date to honor Tina’s life.


