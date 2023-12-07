7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Thursday, December 7, 2023 @ 12:12 AM
The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Today
A chance of snow before 7am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.
Friday
Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 52. South wind around 7 mph.
Friday Night
Increasing clouds, with a low around 41. South wind 3 to 5 mph.
Saturday
A slight chance of rain after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. South wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday Night
Rain. Low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Sunday
Rain. High near 52. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Sunday Night
Rain and snow, becoming all snow after 1am. Low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Monday
A chance of snow before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Wednesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 37.
