Area Pastor Accused of Sexually Assaulting Two Young Girls

PORTERSVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An area pastor is behind bars for allegedly sexually assaulting an adult and two juveniles.

Court documents indicate that Butler-based State Police filed criminal charges against 67-year-old Herman Clarence Rushing Jr., of Butler, on Wednesday, December 6.

According to a report released by PSP Butler, the incident(s) occurred between January 1, 2021, and September 29, 2023, in Portersville Borough, Butler County.

Police say Herman Rushing Jr. was arrested and charged after an extensive investigation into inappropriate sexual contact with two juvenile victims.

In addition to these charges, Herman is also being charged for inappropriate sexual contact with an adult female at a ministry in Butler, where Rushing was the pastor, police said.

The adult victim was a member of Rushing’s congregation, according to police.

The other victims are listed as a 10-year-old female and a 13-year-old female, both from Prospect.

Rushing was arraigned at 1:55 p.m. on Wednesday, December 6, on the following charges in front of District Judge Kevin P. O’Donnell:

Indecent Assault Person Less than 13 Years of Age, Felony 3

Corruption Of Minors – Defendant Age 18 or Above, Felony 3 (two counts)

Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, Felony 3 (two counts)

Ind Asslt Person Less 16 Yrs Age, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)

Unable to post $75,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Butler County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday, December 14, with Judge O’Donnell presiding.

